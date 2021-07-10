.
.
.
.
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20

Muslim worshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on May 13, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on May 13, 2021. (AFP)

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has announced the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha will begin on Tuesday, July 20, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The Crescent Moon Sighting Department “decided that standing at Arafat shall be on Monday, the 9th the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for this Year 1442 AH, corresponding to July 19, 2021 AD, and the blessed Eid al-Adha shall be on the following day, on Tuesday,” according to SPA.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performed Thursday's Eid al-Fitr prayers in Riyadh, the Kingdom's capital. (SPA)
The moon sighting committee said the moon was not sighted on Friday evening, adding that Saturday will complete the 30 days of the Hijri month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The Muslim holiday commemorates the day the prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. It is celebrated one day after the annual Hajj pilgrimage ends.

This year marks the second Hajj pilgrimage which will be observed under strict COVID-19 preventative measures.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

In June, Saudi authorities announced the pilgrimage will be limited to 60,000 people already living in the Kingdom. Last year, only about 1,000 people were allowed to perform Hajj.

A picture taken on July 29, 2020 shows pilgrims while social distancing as a coronavirus preventative measure while circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, at the start of the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage. (AFP)
A total of 558,270 people had applied to perform the Muslim pilgrimage this year and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Friday the selection of the eligible candidates.

The ministry said the successful multinational candidates represent 150 countries from inside the Kingdom as it announced the end of the registration period via the online portal.

