King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal

King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq witnessed on Sunday the signing of an agreement to establish the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council.

The deal is aimed at ensuring the continuous coordination between the two Gulf countries in all fields.

Sultan Haitham arrived in Neom earlier on Sunday for a two-day visit – the first official meeting between the two leaders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – at the invitation of King Salman.

Oman’s Sultan was greeted at the Neom Bay Airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Sultan Haitham was welcomed with an air show by the Saudi Falcons who painted the colors of the Omani flag onto the sky above.

Watch: #Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets #Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq upon his arrival in Neom on a two-day official visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz. https://t.co/6gU3uxhQzU pic.twitter.com/x0vOkNWzDd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 11, 2021

The Omani sultan then headed to the Neom Palace, where he met King Salman and held a session of official talks, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

King Salman and Sultan Haitham “reviewed the historical deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and discussed aspects of joint cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields,” SPA reported.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques held a luncheon banquet in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his accompanying delegation,” SPA added.

“The visit comes within the framework of strengthening the historical and fraternal relations between the leaderships of the two countries,” SPA said.

“It also aims to expand the prospects of joint cooperation and ways to develop them in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries,” the statement carried by SPA added.

