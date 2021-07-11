Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Oman’s Sultan Haitham ahead of Neom talks

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Neom upon his arrival in the country for a two-day official visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeted Sultan Haitham at the Neom Bay Airport, where the Omani leader was welcomed with an air show by the Saudi Falcons. The two leaders and their delegations are currently headed to the Neom Palace where they will hold their meetings.

Sultan Haitham and the Crown Prince will hold wide-ranging talks aimed at “strengthen[ing] the deep historical bonds” between the two Gulf countries and “explor[ing] new areas of cooperation – particularly in the fields of trade, infrastructure, and development,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The visit comes within the framework of strengthening the historical and fraternal relations between the leaderships of the two countries,” SPA said.

“It also aims to expand the prospects of joint cooperation and ways to develop them in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries,” the statement carried by SPA added.

Sultan Haitham is being accompanied by senior ministers and diplomats.

