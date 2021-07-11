Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Oman’s Sultan Haitham at Neom Palace 

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz received Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Neom Palace on Sunday for the first official visit between the two leaders since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Sultan Haitham was greeted at the Neom Bay Airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of his two-day visit.

Upon his arrival, the Saudi Falcons put on an air show where they painted the Omani flag onto the sky above.

Sultan Haitham was accompanied by a large delegation, which included: Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al-Said, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al-Busaidi, Minister of Royal Office Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nuamani, Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, and Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi.

King Salman had extended an invitation to the Omani leader to hold bilateral talks aimed at “strengthen[ing] the deep historical bonds” between the two Gulf countries and “explor[ing] new areas of cooperation – particularly in the fields of trade, infrastructure, and development,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The visit comes within the framework of strengthening the historical and fraternal relations between the leaderships of the two countries,” SPA said.

“It also aims to expand the prospects of joint cooperation and ways to develop them in various fields for the interest and steady progress of the peoples of the two countries,” the statement carried by SPA added.