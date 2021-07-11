.
.
.
.
Language

Three held for violating Saudi Arabia’s Hajj season regulations

Muslim worshippers gather for prayers around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on April 13, 2021. (AFP)
Muslim worshippers gather for prayers around the Kaaba, the holiest shrine in the Grand mosque complex in the Saudi city of Mecca during the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on April 13, 2021. (AFP)

Three held for violating Saudi Arabia’s Hajj season regulations

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Three people were caught violating regulations set out by Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The accused were attempting to partake in this year’s Hajj without a permit which, as per the rules outlined by the Kingdom’s interior ministry, would make them subject to a fine of almost $2,700 (10,000 Riyals).

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

Official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command Brigadier General Sami al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to adhere to the rules and regulations set out for this year’s Hajj season, stressing that the security personnel would take immediate action against those who attempt to reach the Holy Mosque, the area surrounding it and the holy sites (Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah) without a permit.

The guidelines have been put in place to ensure compliance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Hajj season which will take place between July 17 and 22.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry announces fines for Hajj season violators

Saudi Arabia announces end of Hajj registration with over 500,000 applicants

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry warns against ‘bogus’ campaigns, registration links

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days Iran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm Hundreds flock to see a 20-inch dwarf cow at a Bangladesh farm
Algerian prime minister is infected with COVID-19: State TV Algerian prime minister is infected with COVID-19: State TV
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More