Saudi Arabia, Oman to continue cooperation between the two countries: Joint statement

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz receives Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Royal Palace in Neom, Saudi Arabia, July 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia and Oman will continue the cooperation and coordination that has been achieved in the political, security, and military fields, a joint statement by the two Gulf countries said following the end of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s two-day visit to the Kingdom at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The statement directed the concerned authorities to expedite the opening of border crossings between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The two countries welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the establishment of a Saudi-Omani Coordination Council headed by their respective foreign ministers.

They also agreed to direct the concerned authorities to expedite the opening of border crossings between the Kingdom and the Sultanate, which will integrate supply chains and allow Saudi and Omani citizens to travel smoothly between the countries.

The statement also directed officials to work on concluding a number of agreements and MoUs between the two countries to enhance their cooperation in various economic, commercial, investment, security, cultural, diplomatic and educational fields.

The statement comes at the end of Sultan Haitham’s visit to Neom, where he partook in talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

An Omani delegation with several top officials also accompanied the Sultan and met with their Saudi Arabian counterparts.

