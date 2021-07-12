.
.
.
.
Language

UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders

A screen with code. (Unsplash, Irvan Smith)
A screen with code. (Unsplash, Irvan Smith)

UAE grants Golden Visas to 100,000 resident, non-resident coders

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has granted Golden Visas to 100,000 entrepreneurs, enterprise owners and startups specialized in coding, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s National Program for Coders announced the start of the Golden Visa application process on Sunday as part of an initiative that is available to both residents and non-residents of the UAE to attract some of the most talented and qualified coders and graduates specializing in the field of coding.

Coders of all nationalities and age groups are eligible to apply for the UAE Golden Visa including distinguished experts in the field and talents who work for pioneering international technology companies, and graduates of computer science, software engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence, data science, electrical engineering, data science and hardware engineering.

Glasses placed on a desk with a computer monitor in the background. (Unsplash, Kevin Ku)
Glasses placed on a desk with a computer monitor in the background. (Unsplash, Kevin Ku)

Eligible applicants can apply through the UAE’s Office of Artificial Intelligence or the federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. All applications must be submitted by the UAE’s government agencies responsible for issuing the visas.

The announcement is in line with the country’s aim to establish 1,000 major digital companies within the next five years to strengthen the UAE’s digital market and secure the necessary infrastructure needed to yield greater innovation and creativity to keep up with global trends and challenges across a variety of industries.

The Golden Visa, which is also available to investors, entrepreneurs and talented individuals, offers ten years of residency within the UAE.

Read more:

UAE government grants Golden Visa to top high school grads, their families

Dubai launches with big tech companies a national program for coders

Abu Dhabi launches new cybersecurity strategy to better safeguard healthcare data

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20 Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Adha to begin on July 20
Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’ Israeli army foils weapons smuggling attempt on Lebanon border, ‘largest in years’
Top Content
Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda Iran-backed Houthis confirm death of 20 leaders in battle in Yemen’s al-Bayda
Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis Lebanon to investigate sick baby’s death amid healthcare crisis
King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal King Salman, Sultan Haitham witness signing of Saudi-Omani Coordination Council deal
Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high Libya imposes sweeping restrictions as COVID cases hit new high
Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says
Egypt court upholds life sentences for ten Muslim Brotherhood leaders Egypt court upholds life sentences for ten Muslim Brotherhood leaders
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More