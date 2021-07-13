Son of British former champion boxer Chris Eubank’s cause of death in Dubai revealed

The son of a British former boxing champion died of a heart attack while swimming at a Dubai beach, his widow said in a statement.

Sebastian Eubank died while in the sea at the city’s manmade Bluewaters Island on Friday.

Dubai Police and a coroner have confirmed after a postmortem that the son of former WBO champion Chris Eubank died of a heart attack after it was revealed he had a pre-existing condition, the BBC reports his widow Salma Abdelati as saying.

The family was unaware of the condition, according to the statement. The 29-year-old mixed martial arts fighter and personal trainer was a “leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies,” the family said in a statement on Saturday.

Sebastian followed his father’s footsteps with a stint in professional boxing before becoming a mixed martial arts fighter and moving to Dubai several years ago.

Eubank died just days before his thirtieth birthday and weeks after his widow gave birth to their first son, Raheem.

His debut fight in the United Arab Emirate’s local fight organization UAE Warriors in 2020 saw him win with a first round knockout.

Father Chris penned an emotional tribute to his son on Saturday, saying: “My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

