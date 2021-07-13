UAE a beacon of peace and tolerance in region: Albanian Parliament Deputy Speaker

Deputy Speaker of the Albanian Parliament Taulant Balla has described the United Arab Emirates as a beacon of peace and tolerance in the region, expressing his appreciation for the UAE and its leadership for its continuous support to Albania and its people, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Balla said that the Emirati-Albanian relations continue to grow across many fields with the support of their leaderships, adding that the two countries constantly strive to strengthen their cooperation, especially in economic fields.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will not forget the UAE’s noble stances towards Albania and its people. When the 2019 earthquake hit our country, the UAE was among the first countries to help us rebuild and reconstruct around 2,000 homes, in addition to providing medical aid to support relief efforts. The UAE also helped with the renovation of Zayed Airport in Cox, Albania,” he added.

Balla, who is also the Chairman of the Majority Parliamentary Group in the Albanian Parliament, explained that the UAE is among the top promoters of peace, tolerance, coexistence and stability in the region, a role that Albania similarly plays in the Balkan region.

He said that Expo 2020 Dubai, which is set to kick off in the UAE in October, 2021, will be the largest, most important global event to take place during this year.

“Through our participation in this global expo, we will highlight Albania’s distinctive investment opportunities, leading tourist attractions and natural resources,” Balla continued, adding that Expo 2020 Dubai is a monumental global platform that serves to strengthen cooperation and partnerships among the world’s nations.

'Growing relations'

He noted that Albania allows the entry of UAE nationals and residents without the need for an entry visa, with two daily flights operating from Dubai and Sharjah, and expressed hopes to see Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launching daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Tirana to enhance tourism and trade exchanges between the two countries.

Albania’s strategic location in the Balkans helped establish it as one of the most promising tourist destinations due to its rich history and beautiful natural landscapes, he further explained.

Balla went on to commend the UAE Government for its key role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to accelerate economic recovery and return to normal life.

“During my stay in the UAE, I witnessed first-hand its readiness to welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai. The UAE has a sophisticated infrastructure and an advanced healthcare system capable of ensuring the safety of all participants in Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He said, “There are many investment opportunities in Albania, and we invite Emirati investors to invest in Albania’s various sectors, including tourism, real estate, and clean energy. We hope to collaborate with Masdar, as it is one of the world’s most prominent renewable energy companies in the world.”

There are many avenues of cooperation to explore between our countries, and Expo 2020 Dubai will provide us with the opportunity to pursue such partnerships with, not only Emirati investors, but also investors from around the world, Balla added.

The Albanian parliamentarian said that the UAE’s remarkable commitment to implementing the COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures reflects the growing societal awareness in the country, as well as the public’s confidence in the efficacy of such measures.

At the end of the interview, Balla congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the UAE’s 50th anniversary and lauded its leading global status.

Read more:

Iran election “no change” for a regime that fails to respect human rights: Albania MP

UAE, Brazil, Albania, Gambia, and Ghana voted on to UN Security Council

Four in 10 UAE consumers experienced online fraud attempts amid pandemic: Report