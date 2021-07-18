.
.
.
.
Language

Twenty fined for violating Hajj regulations: Spokesperson

A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)
A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)

Twenty fined for violating Hajj regulations: Spokesperson

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Twenty people have been caught violating the rules and regulations of Hajj and will be subject to a fine of around $2,666 (10,000 Riyals), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Official spokesperson of Hajj Security Forces Command Brigadier Sami al-Shuwairekh called on all Saudi citizens and residents to follow the instructions put in place for the Hajj season this year, stressing that security personnel will implement regulations set out for people who attempt to reach the Holy Mosque, Holy Sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) and surrounding areas without a pre-approved permit.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
A guide leads Muslims as they begin the Hajj ritual on July 17, 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

This year’s Hajj is taking place under strict rules and regulations to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the holy pilgrimage. Due to this, only 60,000 pilgrims were accepted to partake in Hajj this year, all of whom had to meet specific criteria.

Only vaccinated citizens and residents have been given permission to perform the ritual, with pilgrims all between the ages of 18 and 65, with none suffering from chronic illnesses, while no one has performed Hajj before.

Mecca normally welcomes more than 2.5 million Muslims from across the world for Hajj.

In 2020, months after the pandemic’s onset, the Kingdom permitted only 10,000 people to take part in the ritual.

Read more:

Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season

Nine COVID-19 violators fined $2,666 for attempting to perform Hajj without permits

Hajj amid COVID-19: Steps and rituals every pilgrim must follow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19  Pictures: Muslims flock to Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage amid COVID-19 
Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: State media
‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date ‘Hollywood Ripper’ sentenced to death for murdering Ashton Kutcher’s date
Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban Pakistan allows thousands to cross into border town seized by Taliban
Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases Greece’s Mykonos bans music, imposes curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More