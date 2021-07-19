Dubai police issue firework safety plea during Eid al-Adha celebrations

Dubai police have urged parents to warn children of the dangers posed by fireworks during Eid al-Ahda celebrations to avoid accidents during the Muslim holiday.

Authorities stressed that fireworks could pose a risk to children’s lives and could also damage property.

Colonel Mubarak al-Ketbi, director of Hatta Police Station, also called upon parents to safeguard their children against other dangerous activities during the Eid break.

“Parents should also prohibit their children from swimming in dams and climbing dangerous mountains or cliffs,” he said in a statement.

Dubai Police have said they will be also stepping patrols during the celebrations, as authorities urged motorists to avoid using mobile phones at the wheel. They have reminded motorists to refrain from using mobile phones to exchange Eid greetings whilst driving to avoid a potential accident.

Authorities have also reminded members of the public to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols during the holiday, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

Last week health officials in the United Arab Emirates also urged the public to follow COVID-19 safety rules when they mark Eid al-Adha and have released new protocols for the Muslim celebrations, as they reveal past holidays have led up to an increase in new cases of more than 500 percent.

Prayers will be held for no longer than 15 minutes at mosques, while safety signs will be displayed in the outdoor areas of places of worship. Worshippers will also be asked to bring their own prayer mats and socially distanced markers will be placed on prayer spots.

People are asked to avoid large gatherings, refrain from shaking hands or hugging at Eid prayers and to get tested before vising elderly relatives. People have also been asked to avoid exchanging and distributing meat, gifts and foods among neighbors.

Gatherings should be limited to families living in the same household and with just first-degree relatives.

