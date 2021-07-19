.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Riyadh on Monday 19 July 2021. (SPA)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, left, meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, in Riyadh on Monday 19 July 2021. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan visited Riyadh for a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations,” Mohammed bin Zayed Tweeted.

“The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous.”

The meeting comes a day after a virtual summit of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Sunday concluded in a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over production quotas.

“We are happy with the deal,” UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told a news conference on Sunday.

OPEC+ agreed new output quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.

The UAE will see its baseline production, from which cuts are being calculated, increase to 3.5 million bpd from May 2022 from today’s 3.168 million.

Saudi and Russia will see their baselines rise to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million.

With Reuters

Read more:

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise

Major oil producers seeking output boost to meet Sunday, July 18: OPEC

Key OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal: Source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety Saudi Red Crescent launches Hajj mission to ensure pilgrims’ safety
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season Saudi Civil Defense female officers play vital role to ensure safe Hajj season
Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists Death toll from Iran protests rises to three, say activists
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha The Kaaba receives a new Kiswa to commemorate Eid al-Adha
UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial  UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial 
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More