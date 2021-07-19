Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan visited Riyadh for a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, SPA reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations,” Mohammed bin Zayed Tweeted.

“The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous.”

During our meeting in Riyadh, my brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic cooperation between our nations. The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous. pic.twitter.com/s3r93xAc28 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 19, 2021

The meeting comes a day after a virtual summit of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Sunday concluded in a deal between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over production quotas.

“We are happy with the deal,” UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui told a news conference on Sunday.

OPEC+ agreed new output quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.

The UAE will see its baseline production, from which cuts are being calculated, increase to 3.5 million bpd from May 2022 from today’s 3.168 million.

Saudi and Russia will see their baselines rise to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million.

With Reuters

Read more:

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost after Saudi Arabia, UAE reach compromise

Major oil producers seeking output boost to meet Sunday, July 18: OPEC

Key OPEC+ producers reach preliminary output deal: Source