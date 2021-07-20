.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha

خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

“I ask God to restore this Eid to the Islamic nation with security and stability,” King Salman said on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

King Salman says he prays that God accepts the Hajj pilgrimage of all those who performed the ritual this year and wishes they return to their families safe and happy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

King Salman also praised the efforts made by Muslim countries around the world to support the Hajj measures the Kingdom took this year to combat the coronavirus during the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia held a limited Hajj ritual for the second consecutive year in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 among pilgrims. Only 60,000 people living in the Kingdom were allowed to partake in the ritual, given they were vaccinated, between the ages of 18 an 65, had no chronic illnesses, and did not perform Hajj before.

Prior to the virus outbreak, more than 2.5 million Muslims would travel to Mecca from around the world to participate in the pilgrimage, which is seen as a rite for every able-bodied Muslim.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year Hajj begins in Saudi Arabia under strict COVID-19 rules for second consecutive year
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective on older people: Israeli experts
Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9 Saudi Arabia to require all citizens to be fully vaccinated before traveling by Aug 9
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince in Riyadh
60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs 60 percent of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID-19 jabs
Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 35, wounds dozens
Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies Danish cartoonist behind controversial Prophet Mohammed drawing dies
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More