Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims worldwide a blessed Eid al-Adha

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al-Adha, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

“I ask God to restore this Eid to the Islamic nation with security and stability,” King Salman said on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

King Salman says he prays that God accepts the Hajj pilgrimage of all those who performed the ritual this year and wishes they return to their families safe and happy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

King Salman also praised the efforts made by Muslim countries around the world to support the Hajj measures the Kingdom took this year to combat the coronavirus during the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia held a limited Hajj ritual for the second consecutive year in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 among pilgrims. Only 60,000 people living in the Kingdom were allowed to partake in the ritual, given they were vaccinated, between the ages of 18 an 65, had no chronic illnesses, and did not perform Hajj before.

Prior to the virus outbreak, more than 2.5 million Muslims would travel to Mecca from around the world to participate in the pilgrimage, which is seen as a rite for every able-bodied Muslim.

