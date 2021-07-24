Emirates inaugurates new passenger service between Dubai and Miami

Emirates has launched its first-ever passenger service between Dubai and the United States’ Miami, the media office reported on Friday.

The airline celebrated the inaugural flight upon its arrival in Miami on July 22, marking its new four-times-a-week service and drawing in an audience of guests, aviation fans and passengers.

“We are excited to welcome new Emirates flights to MIA as we expand business and leisure traveling options for Miami-Dade residents and visitors, connecting them with new cultures and growing economies,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Alongside Miami, Emirates also launched a new service to Orlando.

The launch provides passengers with an addition access point to and from the state of Florida and expands the carrier’s US network to Southern Florida. It now links travelers from these areas to over 50 points across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, the Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.

“We are thrilled to start our long-anticipated service between Dubai and Miami for travelers. We expect that the service will be popular with our customers who are seeking new experiences as countries like the UAE and US advance their vaccination drives and the world safely opens up for international travel,” said Emirates’ Divisional Vice President of the USA and Canada, Essa Sulaiman Ahmed said in a statement released on Friday.

“With the greater access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, enhancing business, cruising and leisure traffic and forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities and beyond,” he added.

With the addition of Orlando and Miami, the Dubai-based airlines now serves 12 gateways in the US including Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark) , Boston, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sam Francisco, Washington DC and Seattle.

