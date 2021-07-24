.
Saudi Arabian air defenses intercept three Houthi drones

A file photo shows a Houthi drone destroyed by Arab coalition defenses. (File photo)
Saudi air defenses intercepted three Houthi militia drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Saturday, according to Al Arabiya sources in the Arab coalition.

The coalition sources said that measures are being taken to protect civilians against hostility from the Iran-backed Houthi militia forces in Yemen.

An Arab-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015.

Drone attacks by Houthi forces on Saudi targets have become commonplace in recent years.

