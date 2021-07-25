.
Iran’s support for militias must be included in nuclear deal talks: GCC chief 

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah al-Hajraf gestures during a news conference at the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia January 5, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Iran’s support for militias in the region should be included in ongoing talks in Vienna and the meetings should not be limited to only reviving the nuclear deal, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef bin Falah al-Hajraf said at a virtual Gulf Research Meeting on Saturday.

Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of other countries poses a threat to the region and is a matter of concern, he said.

The current situation in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon represents a clear and direct threat to the security and stability of the Middle East, al-Hajraf added.

“The security of the region is of great importance to the security of the world,” he said.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations with major powers on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna since April. Talks have been temporarily paused until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office in August.

The deal was halted in 2018 after former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

