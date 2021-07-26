.
Abu Dhabi Police: Man arrested after three family members shot dead

Abu Dhabi Police (File photo)

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

A man who killed three members of his family with a firearm in the United Arab Emirates has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi Police said that the arrest had taken place in Al Ain, in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. However, they have released few details of the incident.

“All procedures are being completed to refer the defendant to Public Prosecution,” Abu Dhabi Police wrote on social media.

The man’s age or nationality has not yet not released.

