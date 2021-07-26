Saudi woman to create digital board game, says ‘boundless opportunities’ for females

A female Saudi artist is in the works of creating a digital boardgame which she dreams of becoming a fixture in every household as she praises the Kingdom for creating ‘boundless opportunities’ for women across every sector.

Employing Saudi Arabia’s talented, educated women and giving them prominent roles in the Kingdom’s workforce has been considered an integral strategy to create a more diverse and sustainable economy.

Vision 2030 outlines that in order to enable a thriving economy of the future, it will need to increase employment, with ensuring more jobs are available to women.

Raneem Khoshhal, a 21-year-old artist from al-Madinah, is among those who hope to put females in the Kingdom on the map.

“I’ve been passionate about drawing since I was a young child, but I stopped during my early teenage years because I lacked motivation,” she told Al Arabiya English. “But then I got back to art when I was 17 - and basically haven’t stopped since!”

Khoshhal said she practices her artwork every day in a bid to hone her talent and become a name in the global art scene.

“I’m practicing as much as I can to get better and achieve my goal of making a board game which is currently what I’m working on and spreading my art all around the world.

“I don’t know what the world has planned for me or my art but I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Khoshhal, who has garnered a fan following on social media for her unique designs, said she and her family would often come together to play board games to bond, and she wanted to create a digital board game that other families could enjoy.

“The game is something me and my family came up with because we all love board games.

“It’s doesn’t have a title yet, but it is about who can name certain things the fastest - names, countries and more.”

“I’m working on all the art in the game and the design, it is looking quite promising so far!”

“It is a pretty fun game, and I can’t wait to share it.”

Khoshhal said she decided to follow her dreams of becoming a digital artist thanks to cultural reforms in Saudi Arabia which aim to enhance the roles of women in society by granting them more freedom and improving their access to employment opportunities.

“There are definitely more opportunities for Saudi women - especially in this industry,” she said. “We have definitely evolved as a country with letting more women work in all industries - not just art.

“And I’m happy that artists are getting more attention with more art exhibitions opening and giving artists a voice.

“Ultimately, I hope my passion will lead me to travel around the world and sharing my art in any form. That would be an awesome experience and I cannot wait to see where it takes me.

“Even though I do not like to set high expectations and just live in the current moment it’s nice to think about what more I can do, so practicing as much as I can as the plan so I can get to a better place in my art.

Also working for myself and not for someone is definitely the ultimate goal!”

