Tickets for Saudi Arabia’s first ever Formula One race go on sale: Sports ministry 

The tickets for Saudi Arabia’s first ever Formula One race are on sale, the Ministry of Sport announced on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the Kingdom for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.

While only 40 percent of the tickets have gone on sale, officials hope that the event’s capacity might be increased later if authorities determine it would be safe for fans, drivers, and administrators to do so.

The Jeddah Street Circuit is a record-breaking circuit that includes the longest street circuit and the highest number of corners in the history of Formula 1 races, according to the Grand Prix.

“Designed by the world-renowned Hermann Tilke, the Jeddah Street Circuit features several Fl firsts, guaranteed to Inspire the drivers to greater speeds and produce thrilling race action. With a record-breaking 27 corners and 3 Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones for more chances to overtake, Jeddah is set to rewrite the rules of racing,” the Grand Prix website said.

Fans can purchase tickets on the official website of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, according to the ministry.

Fans can purchase three categories of tickets throughout for the three-day event: Paddock Club, Premium Hospitality and the Main Grandstand, where the price of the tickets for the Main Grandstand.

They can also purchase an all-inclusive package, which starts from 1,800 SAR ($480) and includes a unique view of the start and finish lines.

They will also have access to the Paddock Club where they can visit the garages of the teams and see the Formula 1 drivers.

Ticket holders will also be able to watch the Formula 1 World Championship as well as attend several music concerts and participate in dozens of entertainment activities and festivals that will be held during the racing weekend.

