Watch: Iran-backed Houthis decimate citizen's house in Bayda

Watch: Iran-backed Houthis decimate citizen’s house in Bayda

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Iran-backed Houthi militia blew up the house of a citizen in the al-Bayda province, central Yemen, on Sunday with an explosion, according to a video shared by Yemen’s information minister.

Yemeni Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani said that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia blew up the house of citizen identified as Hussein Saleh al-Barmani al-Humayqani in the al-Zahir al-Humiqan district of al-Bayda province.

He pointed out that human rights organizations have documented the bombing of more than 816 houses in various governorates by the Houthi militia since its coup against the state in 2014, in addition to the complete destruction of villages across the country.

Al-Eryani pointed said destroying houses via explosions is part of the Houthis’ efforts to forcibly displace citizens from their homes and areas and replace them with loyalists, as part of a “plan for demographic changes in their areas of control.”

The Yemeni Minister of Information has called on the international community, the United Nations and human rights organizations to condemn the crimes and violations of the Houthis, foremost of which is the bombing of citizens’ homes as a flagrant violation of international laws and covenants, and to include the Houthi militia and its leadership in their designated terror lists to ensure that their crimes “doe not go unpunished.”

