No. 2 US diplomat thanks Oman for mediating peace, says Yemen war must end

Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Al Harthy receiving US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Muscat, on July 27, 2021. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman thanked Oman Tuesday for its role in “mediating peace in the region” during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy.

Sherman, the number two US diplomat, was in Muscat for high-level talks on peace and security in the region, including the ongoing war in Yemen.

“The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Deputy Foreign Minister for Oman’s role in mediating peace in the region and underscored the importance of an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire to help bring the war in Yemen to an end,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Talks in Muscat also touched on “our shared commitment to bolstering the US- Oman bilateral relationship, including advancing new opportunities for trade and investment,” Price added.

Oman has been a quiet mediator in trying to broker peace deals across the Middle East.

It is well-known for its role in facilitating secret talks between US and Iranian diplomats prior to the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

In recent years, it has offered to help find a peaceful solution to the yearslong war in Yemen.

Iran-backed Houthi officials are based in Oman, and US diplomats have been with the Houthis in Muscat in recent months, despite vague admissions from Washington.

