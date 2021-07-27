Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

“Good meeting with my friend @SMQureshiPTI this morning. We discussed ways to enhance our bilateral cooperation and to build on the strong bond between our two countries,” Prince Faisal said in a tweet following a joint press conference.

Good meeting with my friend @SMQureshiPTI this morning. We discussed ways to enhance our bilateral cooperation and to build on the strong bond between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/J3uCDTkoRC — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 27, 2021

The two officials also discussed environmental issues, the situation in Afghanistan and ways to further develop the relations between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

Qureshi also thanked Saudi Arabia for its “unlimited” support for Pakistan.

