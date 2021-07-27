.
.
.
.
Language

UAE joins Interpol operation to crack down on human trafficking gangs

This picture taken on November 22, 2018 shows Le Thi Vu, a Vietnamese woman who was rescued from a brothel in China's Guangxi province, sitting during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Hanoi. (File photo: AFP)
This picture taken on November 22, 2018 shows Le Thi Vu, a Vietnamese woman who was rescued from a brothel in China's Guangxi province, sitting during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Hanoi. (File photo: AFP)

UAE joins Interpol operation to crack down on human trafficking gangs

Followed Unfollow

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has joined forces with 47 countries under Interpol in Operation Liberterra, a global crackdown on migrant smuggling and human trafficking gangs.

The international joint operation, launched earlier this month, resulted in the arrest of 286 individuals all around the world, including 12 in the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, 430 victims of human trafficking and 4000 victims of illegal immigration were saved in the global operation.

Law enforcement officials from different countries participated in Operation Liberterra between July 5 and 9, carrying out about 500,000 inspections at checkpoints and airports as well as at hotspots identified through intelligence and investigations, according to Interpol.

UAE agencies launched a parallel awareness campaign targeting tourism staff, public transport drivers, workers in industrial areas, domestic workers recruitment offices in an attempt to raise awareness about the various forms, means and ways of human trafficking.

The UAE, which was the first country in the region to pass a comprehensive law to fight human trafficking in line with all international laws and treaties in 2006, led a national team through the MOI.

“Human trafficking is one of the major security threats being faced by countries across the world. It has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry led by organized criminal groups,” Lt Colonel Dana Humaid from the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said.

“While it is challenging to determine the scale of the problem, experts agree that millions of victims are trafficked every year, either for forced labor, sexual exploitation, removal of organs, or people smuggling.”

Humaid also said, “The human cost beyond those immediately effected on families, on friends, and communities is incalculable.”

A policeman holds his weapon at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. (Reuters)
A policeman holds his weapon at abandoned human trafficking camp in the jungle close the Thailand border at Bukit Wang Burma in northern Malaysia May 26, 2015. (Reuters)

Four international operations rooms were established in Lyon, Panama, Khartoum and Abu Dhabi, to coordinate international police efforts and information sharing. The operation was in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), EUROPOL, the International Organization for Migration and the Regional Operational center Khartoum (ROCK).

Humaid added: “We are proud that the UAE has been able to support Interpol, and this important and successful operation. As many of you will know, the UAE has been an active player in the campaign against human trafficking, and firmly believes in the importance of strong national as well as international efforts to combat human trafficking. Interpol, and the international cooperation which underpins it, is one of the key ways we – and the international community – will beat these transnational criminal threats.”

“The UAE currently maintains a network of shelters to protect and rehabilitate victims. We also have a dedicated hotline to facilitate the reporting of cases of human trafficking and to enable victims to request protection.”

“However, given the transnational nature of human trafficking, no country can combat human trafficking by itself. It is critical that there is cross-border cooperation. This is where the Interpol plays a critical role. It facilitates the sharing of information and operational collaboration between member countries. INTERPOL also assists member countries in developing long-term capabilities through trainings, events and access to resources.”

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock praised the countries involved:

“Operation Liberterra is a five -day snapshot of the global trafficking and smuggling situation and how multinational highly organized criminals networks only focus on one thing : Profit," he said.

“With 22 criminals groups dismantled, it also shows what coordinated ,global law enforcement action can achieve” he added.

Read more:

China rejects US criticism on human trafficking, hits back at Washington

COVID-19 ideal environment for human trafficking: US State department

Egypt sentences two female TikTok influencers over ‘human trafficking’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war
Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More