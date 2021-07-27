US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

The United States Monday condemned the latest Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia after the Iran-backed militia fired drones and ballistic missiles at the Kingdom.

“We condemn the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia following the calm over Eid al-Adha. The Houthis must stop their destabilizing actions and commit to an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire to help end the Yemen war,” read a tweet from the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs (NEA).

“Time to return to negotiations and end the conflict,” the State Department said.

President Joe Biden has made ending the Yemen war a priority of his since taking office in January.

He appointed Tim Lenderking as his special envoy to Yemen with hopes that his diplomatic efforts would help end the war.

But the Houthis continue to lob bomb-laden drones and missiles at civilian targets across Saudi Arabia and refuse to engage in talks on a ceasefire.

And US officials have expressed concerns that the Houthis are acquiring more sophisticated weapons and drones from Tehran.

Over the weekend, Saudi air defenses intercepted four Houthi militia drones and a ballistic missile targeting the country’s southern region, according to Al Arabiya sources in the Arab coalition.

