.
.
.
.
Language

US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office. (File Photo: Reuters)
Drone aircrafts are put on display at an exhibition at an unidentified location in Yemen in this undated handout photo released by the Houthi Media Office. (File Photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States Monday condemned the latest Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia after the Iran-backed militia fired drones and ballistic missiles at the Kingdom.

“We condemn the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia following the calm over Eid al-Adha. The Houthis must stop their destabilizing actions and commit to an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire to help end the Yemen war,” read a tweet from the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs (NEA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Time to return to negotiations and end the conflict,” the State Department said.

President Joe Biden has made ending the Yemen war a priority of his since taking office in January.

He appointed Tim Lenderking as his special envoy to Yemen with hopes that his diplomatic efforts would help end the war.

But the Houthis continue to lob bomb-laden drones and missiles at civilian targets across Saudi Arabia and refuse to engage in talks on a ceasefire.

Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say Features US foreign policy Biden’s rushed US policy moves on Yemen could backfire, analysts say

And US officials have expressed concerns that the Houthis are acquiring more sophisticated weapons and drones from Tehran.

Over the weekend, Saudi air defenses intercepted four Houthi militia drones and a ballistic missile targeting the country’s southern region, according to Al Arabiya sources in the Arab coalition.

Read more: Iran’s support for militias must be included in nuclear deal talks: GCC chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
Watch: Here are the 3 presidential decisions as announced by Tunisia’s Kais Saied Watch: Here are the 3 presidential decisions as announced by Tunisia’s Kais Saied
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister Out with the old, in with the old: Lebanon’s ‘new’ prime minister
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More