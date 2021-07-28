.
Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, check the display of the debris of ballistic missiles and weapons which were launched towards Riyadh. (File Photo: Reuters)
The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jizan.

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition added that it would be taking the operational measures to protect civilians from the Houthis’ terrorist attacks.

