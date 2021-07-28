Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan

The Arab Coalition said it has intercepted and destroyed on Wednesday two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s Jizan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition added that it would be taking the operational measures to protect civilians from the Houthis’ terrorist attacks.

Read more:

Yemen to get more COVID-19 vaccines by end of month

US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive