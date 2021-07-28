.
Saudi Arabia affirms its support for security and stability of Tunisia

Supporters of Tunisia's biggest political party, the moderate Islamist Ennahda, take cover from stones thrown at them by supporters of President Kais Saied, outside the parliament building in Tunis, July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia has affirmed its confidence in the Tunisian leadership in overcoming the current conditions and supports its work to achieve a decent and prosperous life for the Tunisian people, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to stand besides Tunisia in these circumstances to face its health and economic challenges. The Kingdom respects everything related to Tunisian internal affairs and considers it a sovereign matter,” the statement added.

- Developing

