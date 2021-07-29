Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Kingdom’s southern region, according to the Arab Coalition.

Hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had intercepted multiple missiles targeting the southern city of Jazan.

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition added that it would be taking the operational measures to protect civilians from the Houthis’ terrorist attacks.

