.
.
.
.
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

Saudi air defenses intercept, destroy 17 Houthi explosive drones
Saudi air defenses intercept a Houthi explosive drone. (File photo: Supplied)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Kingdom’s southern region, according to the Arab Coalition.

Hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had intercepted multiple missiles targeting the southern city of Jazan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthis continue to target civilians and civilian objects, the Arab Coalition said.

The coalition added that it would be taking the operational measures to protect civilians from the Houthis’ terrorist attacks.

Read more:

US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive

No. 2 US diplomat thanks Oman for mediating peace, says Yemen war must end

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
Drugmaker Pfizer now sees revenues of $33.5 bn in 2021 COVID-19 sales, up from $26 bn Drugmaker Pfizer now sees revenues of $33.5 bn in 2021 COVID-19 sales, up from $26 bn
Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says he has international backing to stop collapse Lebanon’s PM-designate Mikati says he has international backing to stop collapse
Germany charges Syrian doctor with crimes against humanity, torture Germany charges Syrian doctor with crimes against humanity, torture
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More