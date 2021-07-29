Kuwait emir excuses minister of Emir Office Affairs from position

Kuwait’s emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah excused the minister of Emir Office Affairs from his position on Wednesday after approval from the Cabinet, the state news agency (KUNA) said.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in Kuwait last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

