.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations

لقاء وزير الخارجية السعودي بمستشار الرئيس الفرنسي
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional issues and bilateral ties with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

France condemns all attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on the Kingdom, the ministry added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthis have launched dozens of ballistic missiles and armed drones towards Saudi Arabia, many of which have been intercepted and destroyed by the Arab Coalition before hitting the Kingdom.

France also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the crisis in Yemen, according to the ministry.

In March, Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have since continued to violate the terms of the ceasefire, according to the US State Department.

After US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking made a publicized trip to the region last month, the State Department condemned the group’s “devastating offensive” on Yemen and its attacks on the Kingdom.

Read more:

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan with drones, missiles

Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source Two rockets fired near US embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad: Security source
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More