Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed regional issues and bilateral ties with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

France condemns all attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on the Kingdom, the ministry added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthis have launched dozens of ballistic missiles and armed drones towards Saudi Arabia, many of which have been intercepted and destroyed by the Arab Coalition before hitting the Kingdom.

France also expressed its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to end the crisis in Yemen, according to the ministry.

In March, Saudi Arabia proposed a new peace initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Yemen between the internationally-recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have since continued to violate the terms of the ceasefire, according to the US State Department.

After US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking made a publicized trip to the region last month, the State Department condemned the group’s “devastating offensive” on Yemen and its attacks on the Kingdom.

Read more:

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan with drones, missiles

Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan