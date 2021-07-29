.
Saudi Arabia resumes third phase of expansion project at Mecca’s Grand Holy Mosque

General view of Kaaba in the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021. (Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have resumed the third phase of the expansion project to develop construction and electromechanical works and architectural finishes at Mecca’s Grand Holy Mosque.

The contractor of the project said 60 licenses have been issued so far for the works related to the expansion project.

“The Projects and Engineering Studies Department at the General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque said that this follows benefiting from project location to accommodate the number of pilgrims and Umrah performers with a total area of 519,149 meters, including the expansion projects of the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and the project for increasing the capacity of the Tawaf building. It noted that these works include main gates and minarets of King Abdulaziz Gate, Umrah Gate and Fateh Gate,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The Department also stressed completing works of installing the hanging ceilings at the Tawaf building, completing Mezzanine project of the second floor, and finishing supporting works and services, as well as infrastructure projects in coordination with the Construction Management Office at the Ministry of Finance,” SPA’s report added.

Saudi Arabia closed the third expansion of the Grand Mosque in Mecca as part of the precautionary measures implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus last March.

