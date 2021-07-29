Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has issued 149 additional scholarships to male and female students in various artistic and cultural fields at some of the most prestigious international universities and institutes, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Under the ministry’s cultural scholarship program, Saudi Arabian students have the opportunity to study at one of over 60 universities around the world, including Harvard University, Sorbonne University, London University, Hong Kong University, and Munich University.

The courses that come under the scholarship program include but are not limited to archeology, design, museums, music, theater, filmmaking, literature, languages, libraries, architecture, visual arts, and culinary arts, the culture ministry said.

All majors are available at bachelor’s, master’s and PhD degree levels in the world-class universities.

The additional scholarships comprised of 26 male students and 74 percent female students, according to SPA.

A total of 50 percent of the new scholarships were granted to undergraduate students, 49 percent to master’s students, and one percent to PhD students.

The program covers all tuition fees, financial guarantee, living expenses of the students, as well as health care, and travel expenses.

The ministry also offers advisory programs that focus on monitoring the students’ academic development as well as training programs abroad once they graduate for up to two years, which includes a paid monthly allowance and other benefits.

Saudi Arabia launched the scholarship program in hopes that it would help develop the cultural sector in the Kingdom, which falls under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plans. The economic reform plan was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with the aim of diversifying the country’s economy.

To be eligible for a scholarship, an applicant must meet the following criteria:

1. The applicant must be a Saudi Arabian citizen.

2. The applicant should be of good conduct and behavior.

3. The educational institution they want to enroll in must be included in the list of educational institutions available within the program.

4. The field they want to enroll in must be within the specified specializations or their branches in the cultural scholarship program.

5. The applicant's documents must be complete and correct during registration.

