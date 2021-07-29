Saudi medical team successfully separates Yemeni child from parasitic twin

A medical team led by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital has successfully separated a Yemeni child from her parasitic twin in a humanitarian case that was widely followed.

“The Advisor at the Royal Court, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, who heads the medical and surgical team of separating Siamese twins, announced the success of the operation to separate the Yemeni twins Aisha Ahmed Saeed Mahimoud, living in the Yemeni Al-Mahra Governorate, conducted today at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital of King Abdulaziz Medical City, an affiliate of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh, in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah said the medical team was able to finish the operation smoothly 45 minutes ahead of time, explaining that the operation took 7 hours and 45 minutes, done in eight stages, in which 25 doctors and specialists participated in addition to technicians and nursing cadres.

“Dr. Al-Rabeeah stressed that this operation is the 50th national achievement within the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins, which extended over the past three decades, as 117 cases were studied from 22 countries across three continents around the world,” the SPA added in its report.

