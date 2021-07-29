UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia’s Jazan with drones, missiles

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned and denounced the “Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militias’ systematic attempts to target civilians and civilian structures” in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, with two booby-trapped drones and four ballistic missiles, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the Kingdom’s southern region, according to the Arab Coalition on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hours earlier, the Arab Coalition said it had intercepted multiple missiles targeting the southern city of Jazan.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE said that the continued threat of these attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated acts, which target vital civilian infrastructure and the security in the Kingdom.

The Ministry further stressed that the continued terrorist attacks are fresh evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

MoFAIC reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasized that “the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability.”

Read more:

Arab Coalition intercepts an explosive Houthi drone targeting southern region

US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, calls for negotiations to end Yemen war

Top US diplomat for Yemen in Saudi Arabia for talks on ceasefire, Houthi offensive