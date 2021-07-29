.
.
.
.
UAE expresses full support, solidarity with Tunisia: Minister of Foreign Affairs  

UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a news conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates reaffirms its full support for Tunisia and expressed its solidarity with the country, the office of UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Thursday.

“[His Highness] Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed, held a phone call with Tunisian FM [His Excellency] Othman Jerandi, where HE updated HH on the situation in Tunis,” his office said in a tweet.

The minister also said that the UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia as it struggles to combat a wave of coronavirus infections that have plunged the country into deteriorating economic, social, and health conditions.

“HH reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Tunisia and expressed solidarity with Tunisia in tackling the health and economic implications of COVID-19,” his office added.

Who are the main players in Tunisia’s political crisis? Features Who are the main players in Tunisia’s political crisis?

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday announced that he had suspended the country’s parliament and fired Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi following nationwide protests.

The president’s move came after months of disagreements with Mechichi and political paralysis while Tunisia continues to suffer an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa.

On Sunday, Tunisians took the street to support Saied’s move, with videos showing hundreds of people on foot and in vehicles chanting “Tahya Tounes” or “Viva Tunisia.”

Civil unrest had reached boiling point before the president announced he would freeze parliament, with thousands clashing with security forces earlier on Sunday in violent protests against the government and the Islamist-led Ennahda parliament in anger over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

