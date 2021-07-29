.
.
.
.
Language

US Secretary of State visits Kuwait for talks on military cooperation, security

Aerial view of Kuwait City after the country entered lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Aerial view of Kuwait City after the country entered lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, March 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

US Secretary of State visits Kuwait for talks on military cooperation, security

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

The top diplomat of the United States on Thursday began a visit to Kuwait, where he was set to hold talks with high-ranking officials in the Gulf country that has long been a staunch US ally in a turbulent region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a group of American diplomats and headed to the royal palace to meet with Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The State Department said Blinken would advance discussions with tiny oil-rich Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investment during his short visit.

Blinken arrived in Kuwait City late Wednesday from India, where he sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and boost cooperation in Afghanistan. American forces are completing their withdrawal from war-scarred Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign, a drawdown that’s rippling through the wider region.

The nation of Kuwait, home to 4.1 million people, is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey and sits on the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a critical US partner since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.

The country hosts some 13,500 American troops, most based at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, and the forward command of US Army Central.

Read more:

Risking Beijing’s anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India

Afghanistan would be ‘pariah state’ if Taliban forcefully take control: Blinken

US Secretary Blinken’s India visit puts human rights, China on table

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More