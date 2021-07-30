.
.
.
.
Language

British military group: Ship reportedly attacked off Oman

In this Jan. 19, 2012 photo, a plane flies over the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman. ap
In this Jan. 19, 2012 photo, a plane flies over the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman. (File photo: AP)

British military group: Ship reportedly attacked off Oman

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

A ship reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, a British military group said Friday, offering few other details.

The brief statement from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement did not elaborate, other to say that it suspected the attack did not involve piracy.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

Read more:

Iran’s largest navy ship sinks in Gulf of Oman after catching fire

Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated

Front Altair leaves Iran waters after Gulf of Oman attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
Snapchat down for many users across the world Snapchat down for many users across the world
World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela World’s cheapest Big Mac can be found in Lebanon, most expensive in Venezuela
Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations Saudi Arabia, France FMs discuss regional issues, bilateral relations
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine becomes less effective within six months: Study
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture issues 149 scholarships to global universities
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More