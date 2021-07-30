GCC Secretary General calls on Iran to stop supporting terrorism

Iran needs to stop its destabilizing behavior in the region and interfering in the internal affairs of countries, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed in a statement on Thursday.

Al-Hajraf said the strategic relationship between the GCC and the United States contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

“The importance of enhancing security and stability in the region and supporting all efforts aimed at ending conflicts and conflicts, calling on Iran to stop its destabilizing behavior in the region and the need not to interfere in the internal affairs of countries and to stop supporting terrorist groups, whether in Yemen, Syria, Iraq or Lebanon,” Al-Hajraf said.

The GCC chief also demanded that the Vienna talks address Iran's behavior and ballistic missiles, in addition to its nuclear program.

Iran’s support for militias in the region should be included in ongoing talks in Vienna and the meetings should not be limited to only reviving the nuclear deal, al-Hajraf said at a virtual Gulf Research Meeting on Saturday.

Iran has been engaged in negotiations with major powers on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna since April. Talks have been temporarily paused until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office in August.