GCC chief, US envoy for Yemen: Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia violate intl law

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council met with the US Special Envoy for Yemen where they both condemned in the strongest terms the Iran-backed Houthis’ continued targeting of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and explosive drones.

GCC Secretary General Nayef al-Hajraf received US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking in Riyadh on Thursday during which they reviewed the latest developments in Yemen.

“The GCC Secretary General appreciated the US position of calling for an immediate cessation of Houthi attacks on Marib, which exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, and its keenness to complete the implementation of Riyadh Agreement, achieve stability and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The two sides condemned in the strongest terms Houthi group's continued targeting of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, which represent a flagrant violation of international law and a threat to the security and stability of the region,” SPA added.

Both diplomats also stressed “the need to immediately stop the military escalation by Houthi militia on various fronts, and stop its crimes against civilians and the displaced.”

The two sides urged Houthi group to respond to Saudi Arabia’s ceasefire initiative, engage in the peace process and give priority to the interests of Yemen and Yemenis.