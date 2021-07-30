US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship

US Navy personnel are onboard the Israeli-managed ship that was allegedly attacked by Iranian forces earlier in the day, a Pentagon official told Al Arabiya Friday.

Members from the US Navy’s 5th Fleet responded to a distress call from a ship in international waters earlier in the day after being attacked, the official said.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan other US ships are currently accompanying the ship, which belongs to an Israeli-owned company and was attacked off the coast of Oman.

The USS Reagan was recently dispatched to the Middle East to help protect the troops withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Israel’s top diplomat accused Iran of being behind the attack, which the US said was carried out using a drone attack.

But the Pentagon refused to cast blame as it awaits further investigations.

Reuters had earlier quoted US and European sources familiar with intelligence reporting as saying that Tehran was the leading suspect in the attack on the petroleum products tanker.

