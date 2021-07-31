Emirates Airlines offers Dubai-bound passengers free Expo 2020 day pass

Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airlines announced that it is offering complementary day passes to Expo 2020 for travelers arriving in Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, according to their website.

The offer is also valid for travelers who have a six-hour layover connection with Dubai.

The one-day pass offered to each traveler will grant them access to the Expo 2020 site and will have no monetary value, meaning that it cannot be exchanged for a cash refund or sold.

For travelers to claim the offer, Emirates passengers will need to provide their details on the Emirates website and the airlines will then email them the pass.

However, in the event of a flight cancelation or change, the ticket will no longer be valid, although passengers could then claim a new one, the airline’s website said.

With just three months left until the launch of Expo 2020 ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, tickets officially went on sale worldwide on July 18. The six-month event is set to take place starting October 1, 2021.

One-day tickets cost AED 95 ($26), multi-day passes with unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days cost AED 195 ($53), and season passes offering unlimited entry for the entire six months cost AED 495 ($135).

For children under the age of 18 and student, tickets are free-of-charge provided they are holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world. People of determination will be given free tickets as well and their companion will receive a 50 percent discount on their pass.

The Expo had been set to take place in October 2020, but was then moved to October 2021 as borders around the world began to close as governments and health authorities fought to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dubai Expo’s opening hours are between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday) and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends (Friday/Saturday).

Expo 2020 will offer visitors an array of experiences and showcases, pertaining to a variety of sectors. There will also be weekly themes corresponding to current global concerns and human areas if study, from space travel to water and climate and biodiversity week.

The six-month long mega-event will also feature pavilions and exhibits where visitors will e able to experience parades, festivals, concerts and showcases on art and culture as well as food and technology, among others.

