Riyadh police arrest four for scary gorilla mask prank videos 

Four people were arrested in Saudi Arabia for wearing scary masks and pranking people in public places, the spokesman for the Riyadh Police said on Friday.

Videos of the four men, who donned gorilla masks and chased people around the streets of Riyadh to frighten them, circulated on social media over the weekend, the spokesperson Major Khaled al-Kraidis said.

The men were only identified as Saudi Arabian citizens in their twenties and thirties, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Authorities took legal action against the four men and they have referred their case to the Public Prosecution, SPA reported.

