.
.
.
.
Language

World Muslim League condemns Houthi bid to target Saudi commercial ship

Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Mohammed al-Issa. (Al Arabiya)
Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim al-Isa, World Muslim League Secretary General. (Al Arabiya)

World Muslim League condemns Houthi bid to target Saudi commercial ship

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The World Muslim League (WML) has strongly condemned Houthi militia’s attempt to attack a Saudi commercial ship with a bomb-laden drone in the Southern Red Sea. The attempted attack was foiled by the Arab Coalition.

In a statement issued in Mecca on Saturday, WML Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim al-Isa, asserted that such terrorist attacks are criminal, subversive acts, and are a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws that set forth the freedom of a safe maritime navigation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Arab Coalition confirmed on Friday in a statement that “a hostile attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to attack a Saudi commercial vessel with a drone has been thwarted.”

“The Iran-backed Houthis along with their Iranian support continues to threaten global shipping marine routes. Our efforts have contributed to securing the freedom of navigation and the safety of ships transiting through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” the statement said.

Read more: GCC chief, US envoy for Yemen: Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia violate intl law

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world Infinity pools, art collections and private malls: Top 10 biggest hotels in the world
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
Top Content
US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship US Navy has boarded attacked Israeli tanker, USS Reagan accompanying ship
Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast Two crew members killed in attack on Israeli ship off Oman coast
Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous Scientists suspect new Lambda COVID-19 variant might be most dangerous
Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship Arab Coalition thwarts ‘hostile Houthi attempt’ to attack Saudi commercial ship
China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months China struggles to contain its worst COVID-19 outbreak in months
Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win Activists urge Olympic Committee to suspend title of IRGC athlete after win
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More