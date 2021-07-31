World Muslim League condemns Houthi bid to target Saudi commercial ship

The World Muslim League (WML) has strongly condemned Houthi militia’s attempt to attack a Saudi commercial ship with a bomb-laden drone in the Southern Red Sea. The attempted attack was foiled by the Arab Coalition.

In a statement issued in Mecca on Saturday, WML Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim al-Isa, asserted that such terrorist attacks are criminal, subversive acts, and are a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws that set forth the freedom of a safe maritime navigation.



The Arab Coalition confirmed on Friday in a statement that “a hostile attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to attack a Saudi commercial vessel with a drone has been thwarted.”



“The Iran-backed Houthis along with their Iranian support continues to threaten global shipping marine routes. Our efforts have contributed to securing the freedom of navigation and the safety of ships transiting through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait,” the statement said.

