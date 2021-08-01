.
Dubai’s Museum of the Future: One of National Geographic’s 14 most beautiful museums

Dubai's Museum of the Future. (WAM)
Dubai's Museum of the Future. (WAM)

Dubai's Museum of the Future: One of National Geographic's 14 most beautiful museums

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Dubai’s Museum of the Future has been named one of National Geographic’s 14 most beautiful museums of the world, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The Dubai landmark, which spans an area of 30,000 square meters and its seven stories measure 77 meters high, was selected based on its “astounding architecture and sophisticated technological innovations,” according to WAM.

Commenting on the announcement, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation Mohammad Al Gergawi, Vice said: “The emirate’s ambitions are reflected in an engineering miracle like Dubai's Museum of the Future that has been globally recognized as the world’s most beautiful museums even before its completion.”

This year’s Museum of the Future showcases futuristic designs that take visitors into a journey that is unanticipated in the near future. (WAM)
This year's Museum of the Future showcases futuristic designs that take visitors into a journey that is unanticipated in the near future. (WAM)


The building’s facade is made of stainless-steel and is decorated with 14,000 meters of Arabic calligraphy designed by the Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej. The calligraphy includes quotes by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The building also has two bridges, one linking it to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers and the second links to the Emirates Towers metro station, with a length of 212 meters, according to WAM.

The Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Twitter)
The Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Twitter)


Dubai's Museum of the Future is reportedly powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy produced by a station connected to the building, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, making it “a model for sustainability in creative design,” according to WAM.

