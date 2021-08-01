.
.
.
.
Language

Kuwait Ports plans region’s first city for electric car makers

An aerial view taken with a drone shows the Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)
An aerial view taken with a drone shows the Kuwait National Assembly building in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on October 7, 2020. (Reuters)

Kuwait Ports plans region’s first city for electric car makers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) has approved a proposal to build the Middle East’s first city to serve electric vehicle manufacturers, the authority said in a statement on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement does not make clear where the project, called EV City, will be located.

The design and construction tendering process will be during the 2021/22 fiscal year, said KPA’s General Manager Yousef al-Abdullah al-Sabah.

KPA noted that electric car makers do not use local distributors or dealers and sell their vehicles directly to consumers, adding that it was common for ports to provide certain infrastructure to manufacturers.

“KPA is able to provide all port and logistics services to the biggest global companies manufacturing electric cars,” Sabah said, adding that the project was in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 economic diversification plan.

The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of neighboring Saudi Arabia, has made huge gains after it invested more than $1 billion in electric carmaker Lucid in 2018.

Lucid Group listed last month after a merger with a blank check company, Churchill Capital Corp IV, in February in a deal that gave the combined company a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion. PIF owns 62.7 percent of Lucid.

Read more:

Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors makes Nasdaq debut

Saudi PIF’s investment in electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors to net $20 bln profit

Saudi PIF-backed electric car company Lucid Motors enters Saudi Arabia, UAE markets

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners
Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras
Significant portion of US deer population tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies Significant portion of US deer population tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More