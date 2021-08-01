.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi authorities invite public to comment on new digital plan

Saudi students attend a computer class at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 30, 2002. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi students attend a computer class at King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 30, 2002. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi authorities invite public to comment on new digital plan

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Authorities in Saudi Arabia are inviting the public to share their feedback on a new project that aims to help digitize government services.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Digital Government Authority (DGA) has published a draft of its Regulatory Framework of the Digital Government, a document intended to serve as a reference for all government and semi-government agencies and private entities working with the government.

It will serve as the basis for which future regulations around digital government services are created.

The draft framework has been published on the Istitla’a platform, through which people can share their comments.

It has been approved by the DGA’s board of directors.

Saudi Arabia’s DGA is an independent body that is responsible for regulating the Kingdom’s government digital infrastructure.

It is aiming to create a ‘smart’ government by the year 2024, which would involve providing public servants with digital capabilities, and allowing citizens to interact with government services online.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia inaugurates 4th Industrial Revolution Center in partnership with WEF

Saudi King Salman issues decree appointing new economy minister, special adviser

Saudi digital agency launches Ehsan Platform aiming to support charitable work

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners
Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More