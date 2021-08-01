Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend

A video has gone viral that appears to show the crown prince of Dubai rushing over to help a friend who got into trouble in the water while using a ‘jetpack’ device.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The video shows Emirati skydiver and extreme sports enthusiast Nasser al-Neyadi attempting to pilot a water jetpack off a beach in Dubai near the Palm Jumeirah.

Something goes wrong as al-Neyadi attempts to takeoff and he ends up being turned upside down and submerged underwater as the jetpack’s propulsion system holds him underwater.

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed and several other men rush over to al-Neyadi and after a few seconds recover him from the water.

Al-Neyadi comes up for air and breaks out into a smile while the crown prince speaks to him before embracing him.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by al-Maktoum’s cousin Saeed bin Maktoum.

Read more:

Former UK boxing champ Chris Eubank’s son Sebastian drowns in Dubai

‘An inspiration’: Saudi student saves life of drowning man in UK

At least 17 migrants drown off Tunisia in shipwreck: Red Crescent