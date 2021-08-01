.
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend

Screengrab from a viral video appearing to show Dubai's crown prince helping to rescue a friend from drowning. (Instagram)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

A video has gone viral that appears to show the crown prince of Dubai rushing over to help a friend who got into trouble in the water while using a ‘jetpack’ device.

The video shows Emirati skydiver and extreme sports enthusiast Nasser al-Neyadi attempting to pilot a water jetpack off a beach in Dubai near the Palm Jumeirah.

Something goes wrong as al-Neyadi attempts to takeoff and he ends up being turned upside down and submerged underwater as the jetpack’s propulsion system holds him underwater.

Screengrab from a viral video appearing to show Dubai's crown prince helping to rescue a drowning friend. (Instagram)
Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed and several other men rush over to al-Neyadi and after a few seconds recover him from the water.

Al-Neyadi comes up for air and breaks out into a smile while the crown prince speaks to him before embracing him.

Screengrab from a viral video showing onlookers rushing to help as Nasser al-Neyadi gets into trouble in the water in Dubai, UAE. (Instagram)
The video was uploaded to Instagram by al-Maktoum’s cousin Saeed bin Maktoum.

