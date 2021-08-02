Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle 8.7mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate for Narcotics Control has thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 8,735,000 Captagon pills hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans into Jeddah Islamic Port, according to Saudi Press Agency SPA.

The shipment was seized in coordination with the Zakat and Tax Authority and the customs at the Islamic port of Jeddah.

Three people were arrested as part of the smuggling attempt.

Saudi Arabia has foiled several attempts to smuggle illegal narcotics into the Kingdom.

In June, Saudi Aravia thwarted an attempt to smuggle 14 million Captagon amphetamine tablets hidden inside a shipment of iron plates coming from Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has also previously banned the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables in April after a reported increase in drug smuggling from Beirut.

The move came after Saudi Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of Captagon stuffed inside fruit imported from Lebanon.

Captagon is used by fighters at war because of the effects it can have to fight tiredness. It is an amphetamine that has widely been made and exported illegally from Lebanon.

