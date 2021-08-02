Saudi Aramco addresses reports that it will begin mining Bitcoins

Saudi Aramco has released a statement addressing reports that the company will begin mining Bitcoins.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“With reference to recent reports claiming that the company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate,” the statement said.

Bitcoin mining is the process of using computers to solve mathematical problems in order to generate new units of the cryptocurrency.

Saudi Aramco is one of the world’s largest companies in terms of revenue generated.

It is responsible for producing around one in eight barrels of the world’s oil, according to United Arab Emirates news agency WAM.

Aramco raised a record $29.4 billion after going public in late 2019.

Read more:

Bitcoin leaps 12 percent to six-week high

UAE to launch its first digital currency by 2026

‘I pump but don’t dump’ bitcoin, says Tesla founder Elon Musk