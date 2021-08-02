.
.
.
.
Language

UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface

An image obtained by the UAE's Hope Probe Mission to Mars showing the planet's surface viewing Elysium Planitia volcanic region, from an altitude of approximately 1,325km. Picture taken on 15 March 2021, released on August 2, 2021. (Twitter)
An image obtained by the UAE's Hope Probe Mission to Mars showing the planet's surface viewing Elysium Planitia volcanic region, from an altitude of approximately 1,325km. Picture taken on 15 March 2021, released on August 2, 2021. (Twitter)

UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe mission captured a striking image of Mars, taken from an altitude of around 1,325 kilometers above the red planet’s surface.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The image, which was obtained on March 15 this year, was shared on the Hope Mars Mission’s official Twitter account on Sunday and has since racked up hundreds of likes and retweets.

The shot highlights the Elysium Planitia volcanic region of the planet, which the mission team began to orbit earlier in the year on February 9.

The Hope Probe’s mission is to provide vital insights into the planet itself by examining the make-up of different layers of the red planet’s atmosphere using a combination of visible-light, infrared and ultraviolet cameras.

It also aims to measure the depth of surface ice, carbon monoxide and oxygen levels in its atmosphere, as well as the distribution of dust, ice clouds, temperatures, water vapor in the lower atmosphere.

It left Earth from Japan’s Tanegashima island on July 20, 2020 and reached the planet’s orbit almost seven months later.

The UAE made history with its Hope probe, becoming the Arab world’s first nation and the fifth in the world to send a probe to Mars. The country has also set an ambitious goal to build a human colony on Mars by 2117.

Read more:

Emirates Airlines offers Dubai-bound passengers free Expo 2020 day pass

Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE

UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered
Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More