Saudi Arabia supports US deal with Iran if it ensures no nuclear weapons: FM

Saudi Arabia supports a US nuclear deal with Iran as long as it ensures Tehran will “not now or ever gain” access to nuclear weapons, the top Saudi diplomat said Tuesday.

“We certainly support a deal with Iran, as long as that deal ensures that Iran will not now or ever gain access to nuclear weapons technology, so that’s the challenge. It’s not that we think Iran should forever be a pariah; we would very much welcome Iran as a productive part of the region,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a webinar.

Prince Faisal also welcomed the “robust” engagement between Saudi Arabia and its US and European partners over the ongoing nuclear discussions in Vienna.

But for Iran to play a positive role in the region and its economy, Prince Faisal said Tehran would need to stop supporting militias.

“Most importantly, [it must give] up a nuclear program, which might be used for Iran to develop nuclear weapons,” Prince Faisal said during the Aspen Security Forum.

But Prince Faisal said Iran was already “emboldened” and “extremely active in the region with its negative activity.”

The Saudi FM cited Iran’s supply of weapons to Yemen’s Houthis, Iran’s endangering of shipping in the Arabian Gulf and its role in being part of the “destruction that’s happening to Lebanon’s economy.”

Prince Faisal welcomed the Biden administration’s stated intentions of reaching a “longer and stronger” deal, which would include discussions on Iran’s support for proxy militias and its ballistic missile program.

“Everybody wants to address Iran’s regional, malign activities that are destabilizing the region and causing risks not just to us, but to global security and global economy. How to get there is still something that’s I think under discussion,” the Saudi official said.

Saudi-Qatari ties

“The relationship with Qatar is very good; we are working closely together on a multitude of issues,” Prince Faisal said. “We are continuing to work together primarily to strengthen the GCC,” he added.

The AlUla declaration earlier this year formally ended the Gulf rift with Qatar.

Prince Faisal voiced his conviction that the agreement had delivered “dividends for all and has contributed to strengthening GCC unity.

“We’re going to continue to work towards reaping the benefits of that unity for the people of the countries of the Gulf,” he said.

